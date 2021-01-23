WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

