WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 10,542 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

