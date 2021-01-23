World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 171,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $771.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

