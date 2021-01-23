World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,920,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

