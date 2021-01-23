Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.47 million and $146,513.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00057334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00126096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

