Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $133.34 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $133.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $32,165.14 or 0.99899758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00019084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

