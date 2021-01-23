Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.28 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $40.59 or 0.00126491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $85.28 million and $34.70 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,101,152 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

