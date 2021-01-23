Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00126973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

