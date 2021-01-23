WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $101.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.