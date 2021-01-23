Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.