X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,419.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $16,419.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,912,280,660 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

