Xaya Tops One Day Volume of $1,395.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $1,395.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,510,703 coins and its circulating supply is 45,368,576 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

