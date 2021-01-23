xBTC (xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $560.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00057603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00127668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078937 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00280548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040038 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,058,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,382,313 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

