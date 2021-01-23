Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

