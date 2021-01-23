Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms recently commented on XEBEF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

