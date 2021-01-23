Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 396,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

