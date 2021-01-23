Xeonbit Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (XNB)

Xeonbit (CURRENCY:XNB) traded 166.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Xeonbit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Xeonbit has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Xeonbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xeonbit has traded 166.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Xeonbit

Xeonbit (XNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Xeonbit’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,885,739 coins. The official website for Xeonbit is xeonbit.com. Xeonbit’s official Twitter account is @xeonbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xeonbit

Xeonbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeonbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeonbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xeonbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

