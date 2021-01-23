xEURO (XEUR) Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One xEURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039497 BTC.

About xEURO