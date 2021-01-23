XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000134 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

