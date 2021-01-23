XIO Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000136 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

