Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Tops $807,262.23

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Xiotri token can currently be purchased for approximately $182.72 or 0.00572302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $807,262.23 and $52,605.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00057666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

Xiotri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.