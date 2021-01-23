XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.