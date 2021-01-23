Xriba Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (XRA)

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Xriba has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $257.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xriba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xriba has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00329507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00034217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003787 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.26 or 0.01580315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Xriba (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,555,488 coins. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xriba’s official website is xriba.com

Xriba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

