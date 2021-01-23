XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $881.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00057603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00127668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078937 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00280548 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

