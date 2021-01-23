Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.82. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 228,768 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YGR. CIBC cut shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,110.50. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47. Insiders purchased a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,660 over the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

