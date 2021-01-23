Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $136,674.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00272101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00085221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,736,538 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.