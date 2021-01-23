Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Price Hits $50.39

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Yearn Finance Bit token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.39 or 0.00156782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market cap of $78,214.11 and $2,180.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,552 tokens. Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

Buying and Selling Yearn Finance Bit

Yearn Finance Bit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

