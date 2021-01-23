yearn.finance Hits Market Cap of $963.10 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $32,136.87 or 0.97888481 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $963.10 million and approximately $455.70 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00055228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039528 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

