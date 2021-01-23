YENTEN Market Capitalization Achieves $21,455.44 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. YENTEN has a total market cap of $21,455.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,992.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.24 or 0.03879760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00429249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.34 or 0.01342012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00545558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00434416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00270635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024370 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.