YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $646,892.57 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $646,892.57 and $1,517.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

