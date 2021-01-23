YGGDRASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $523,765.45 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $523,765.45 and approximately $14,616.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

