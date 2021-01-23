YIELD App Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

