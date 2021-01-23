Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 7.1% Higher Today (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $672,261.68 and $1.04 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,487 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

