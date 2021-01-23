Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 24 Hours (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $613,170.38 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,487 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

