YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $838,546.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

