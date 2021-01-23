yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.0104

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. yOUcash has a market cap of $15.92 million and $39,527.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

