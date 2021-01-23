yTSLA Finance Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $74,162.62 and approximately $23,189.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,400 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

