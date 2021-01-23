Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.52. 149,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 132,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

