Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

BALY stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

