Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $446.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.23 million and the lowest is $434.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $454.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.99 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.