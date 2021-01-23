Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $29.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

