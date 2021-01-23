Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $273.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock valued at $715,212,271. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.