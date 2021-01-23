Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.05. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.75 to $18.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $988,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. 179,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.