Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.97 million. Model N reported sales of $38.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $171.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.80 million to $171.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.55 million, with estimates ranging from $191.01 million to $194.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.