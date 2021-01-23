Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.17 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

