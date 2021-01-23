Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post sales of $232.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.86 million to $234.79 million. Redfin reported sales of $233.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $873.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.43 million to $877.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of RDFN opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

