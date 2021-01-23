Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Seagen reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 463.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,355,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.75. 1,088,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,070. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

