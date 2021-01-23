Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to post sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.09 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia posted sales of $24.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $110.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $111.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.87 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

SONA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $311.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

