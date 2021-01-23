Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

TCON traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,596. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 496,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,017,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,559 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.