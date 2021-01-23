Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

